Why you should not make your bed in the morning

BERLIN (dpa) – They say a tidy home equals a tidy mind, and for many people, that begins with making your bed in the morning.

But according to some experts, making your bed as soon as you get up could be doing you more harm than good.

“Every night, your mattress has to absorb about half a litre of moisture, which is mostly produced in the form of sweat,” says Claudia Wieland from Germany’s trade association of mattress makers, the Fachverband Matratzen-Industrie.

“It’s essential that this moisture can be released again from the mattress and bedding during the day.” Otherwise, you will be creating the ideal conditions for bed bugs and other creepy crawlies.

Instead, Wieland advises thoroughly shaking out your bed covers and folding them over the end of the bed. That will keep the area where the body lies open to the air. “You can keep it that way for the rest of the day,” says Wieland.

If you don’t like the idea of the mattress being exposed all day, Wieland has an alternative suggestion: “Fold back the bed cover and then have your breakfast before making it properly. You can use that time to fully air your bedroom.”