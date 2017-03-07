Zumba session at Kuala Belait

| Daniel Lim |

A ZUMBA session was recently held at the Menara Cendera Kenangan in Kuala Belait. The event was organised by the Kg Pandan ‘B’ Village Consultative Council (MPK Pandan B) in collaboration with the Belait District Office and Herfitness Studio.

The event was organised in light of the recently revealed statistics in the Global Nutrition Report 2016, which stated that Brunei was ranked fourth with the highest amount of individual obesity within Asean.

Over 100 participants joined in the event despite the rainy weather.

The event started with a speech by the Village Head of Kg Pandan ‘B’, Haji Abdul Malik bin Abu Bakar, followed by the Zumba session by Herfitness Studio.

Haji Abdul Malik said, “Our aim for today’s event is to highlight the importance of keeping a healthy lifestyle. Two factors that are worrying our community are obesity and diabetes.

“This event was organised with the hope of reducing the risk of obesity and diabetes. Prevention is better than cure,” he added.