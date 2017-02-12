Zero tolerance for corruption

| James Kon |

THE Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) will not tolerate or shield any officer found to be involved in criminal activities such as corruption.

In previous cases, police personnel who had been found guilty had actions taken against them, and punished according to the laws and regulations of Brunei Darussalam.

Commissioner of Police Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam issued this warning during his opening remarks at an Anti-Corruption talk held at the Police Headquarters in Kampong Tungku yesterday.

Permanent Secretary (Law and Welfare) at the Prime Minister’s Office cum Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Dato Paduka Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji A Rashid delivered the talk to 180 participants, among them senior police personnel.

The commissioner also cited His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s titah in March 2015, whereby His Majesty lamented the involvement of senior police official(s) in corruption.

Corruption, he said, “is like a disease and must be addressed. If nothing is done, it will spread. It can diminish the capability and morale of the force in its function to combat criminals.”