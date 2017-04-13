YSHHB staff enlightened on social media safety

TWENTY-SEVEN staff members from Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (YSHHB) primary and secondary schools yesterday attended a security awareness talk on ‘Security Protocols in Handling the Social Media’.

IT Protective Security Services (ITPSS) Sdn Bhd Awareness Team Head Pengiran Mohd Farid Zulhusni bin Pengiran Aziz highlighted the importance of password management as well as social media issues and challenges.

The participants also watched several public awareness videos on the same theme, produced by BruCERT.

The talk concluded with a question-and-answer session.

Members of the public are encouraged to learn about online safety by visiting BruCERT’s awareness website at www.SecureVerifyConnect.info, or by tuning in to the ‘Cyber Safe’ radio show on Pilihan FM.