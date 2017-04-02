YSHHB gets books as Indian High Commission celebrates Hindi Diwas

THE Indian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam recently held an interactive event at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (YSHHB) Secondary School, in celebration of â€˜Vishwa Hindi Diwasâ€™ (World Hindi Day).

Following a brief introduction by Noorhaizamdin bin Haji Mohd Mosbi, the schoolâ€™s CEO, the special interactive address from Nagma M Mallick, the Indian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, highlighted the significance of the occasion to the assembled students.

Mallick also gave a brief overview of how the Hindi language travelled with priests, teachers and merchants from India to most countries in the Southeast Asia, where it continued to enrich the local vernacular of the region.

She demonstrated the deep-rooted links between Hindi and Malay Language in a fun interactive session, after which she announced the donation of 25 books on diverse aspects of India to the school.

A prize-giving ceremony was also held for the winners of a Hindi song-and-recital competition organised by the Indian High Commission for the schoolâ€™s middle and senior students. Cash prizes and certificates of appreciation were presented to the winners, while the rest received consolation prizes in the form of books and certificates.

The YSHHB Secondary School is a educational institution run by the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, a royal foundation for charitable and philanthropic endeavours.