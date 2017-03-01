YSEALI green workshop aims ‘eco-preneur’ youths

| Fizah HAB |

TWO teams, Team ACES and Team Ecotourism.com were chosen yesterday to participate in the next round of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) immersion programme in the Philippines in April.

This was announced during the closing ceremony of the YSEALI Generation GR3EN Workshop yesterday. The event was attended by Catherine Muller, the Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy in Brunei Darussalam, and Cherrie Atilano, Founder and President of AGREA who presented certificates to the participants.

About 50 delegates between the ages of 20 and 35 with various backgrounds from the 10 Asean member countries participated in the four-day workshop.

Throughout the workshop, the delegates learnt from experts the fundamental principles of green-business development and its relationship to both community issues and national economic development. Topics included the tourism environment, infra-structure, entrepreneurship, economic empowerment and programme management.

The workshop also provided the opportunity for participants to develop their own real-world business pitches and included a visit to the Sumbiling Eco Village in Temburong District.

“The YSEALI Generation GR3EN Workshop aims to develop a dynamic generation of Southeast Asian ‘eco-preneur’ youths who will propagate effective and progressive socio-economic development through regional and community green networks,” Muller said in her closing remarks at the ceremony yesterday.

“This workshop showed us the energy, passion and commitment that the young people in Southeast Asia have in the environment, business, and economic development. The US Embassy is proud to have been a part of this workshop, and we sincerely hope that this further enhances the skills, knowledge, and networking potential of each of the delegates in the field of green-business.”

Azrizzan Hilmi Rohhizzal, a member of the ACES team, in an interview with the Bulletin said that the programme aimed to develop a more cohesive online platform for eco-tourism business that acts as a bridge between Asean eco-tourism companies, establishments and the Tourism Accreditation and Certification Society.

He also shared the delight of teaming up with fellow young professionals and sharing ideas and knowledge in presenting their visions during the workshop.

The YSEALI Generation GR3EN Workshop was sponsored by the US Department of State and funded through a cooperative agreement from the US Embassy in Brunei Darussalam to AGREA for the administration of the workshop.