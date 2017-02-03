Youths entering business with new facilities at popular market

The Pasar Pelbagai Barangan Gadong offers new exciting opportunities to vendors to expand their businesses and patrons to enjoy the facilities.
The new Julangan Titah, an initiative of the Office of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, also offers a chance for youths including new graduates to dip their toes into business via start-ups, especially with the new Micro-Credit Scheme under DARe (Darussalam Enterprise), providing loans for start-ups.
‘Ombak Enterprise’ is one such start-up company run by local graduates, offering homemade Asean-fusion delicacies such as Nasi Briyani, Spaghettis and Kebab Shawarma.
More details in Friday’s Borneo Bulletin.