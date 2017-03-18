Youth Development Centre conducts Career Trajectory programme

THE Youth Development Centre (PPB) recently conducted the 2017 Career Trajectory programme which aimed to give trainees options to further their studies in government or private high learning institutions.

Among the objectives include identifying suitable career paths related to the expertise and competency of trainees, giving exposure and opportunities to trainees to choose careers that match their interests and abilities and helping them to assess their competency level in forming two in-line impacts – youth professionalism and expertise and thinking ability.

A briefing and sharing session on furthering studies for 81 trainees was conducted on March 16 at the Self Development Hall, PPB.

Some of the involved agencies included Institute of Brunei Technical Education, Laksamana College of Business, Kemuda Institute, and Cosmopolitan College of Commerce and Technology.

The introduction of skills courses that have industrial marketability in the country and youth activities leading towards community, sports, and opportunities to further studies at an international level were among what was discussed at the briefing.

The programme is another initiative of the PPB to diversify independent methods for trainees in field work, entrepreneurship or studies.

In line with the national Vision 2035, which is to enhance self competency in skills, the centre hopes that the trainees will be able to form youth professionalism based on skills that are of interest to them and decrease the rate of unemployment among youths.