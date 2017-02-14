Youth delegates leave for Japan

| Fizah HAB |

TEN students from sixth form centres and secondary schools, along with team leader, Assistant Senior Staff Youth and Sports Maslinawati @ Madihah Raneya binti Haji Paun from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, left the Sultanate to participate in the JENESY2016 Asean Composite 2nd Batch-Peace Building Exchange in Japan.

Sending off the delegation at the Brunei International Airport was the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports Haji Mohd Noor Jusmin bin Haji Abdul Samad. Also at the send-off was First Secretary at the Embassy of Japan in Brunei Darussalam, Rie Arai and the Acting Director of Youth and Sports, Haji Zafri bin Haji Mohamed.

The programme, ‘Peace Building Exchange’, will be held at Tokyo from February 13 to 21, during which 120 participants from Asean member countries as well as Timor-Leste, Japan and India will be divided into five groups aimed at establishing relations and understanding with fellow participants and locals as well as experiencing Japanese culture and history among others. The delegates will also be visiting historical sites including Hiroshima and Nagasaki, where they will be visiting the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.