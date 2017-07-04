Year’s migrant influx to Europe hits 100,000

GENEVA (AFP) – More than 100,000 migrants have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing to Europe this year, the UN said on Tuesday, amid mounting tensions among EU nations on how to tackle the crisis. Nearly 2,250 people have died in 2017 attempting the sea crossing from North Africa, the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) added. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
