YEAB hosts Hari Raya open house

| Ishan Ibrahim |

THE Young Entrepreneurs Association Brunei (YEAB) held a Hari Raya open house at the residence of Hajah Norlela Haji Awang Buang, the President of YEAB in Kampong Serasa yesterday.

The gathering, attended by Fatin Arifin, the Vice President of YEAB and association members, was meant as a social platform for the members to gather and enjoy food, drinks and each other’s company, as well as to share the association’s current and past activities.

Hajah Norlela said the YEAB aims to provide assistance, information and share business environment experiences among young entrepreneurs.

She explained that the association provides assistance on ways to grow and develop current or fledgling businesses through networking, advisories and meetings, among others.

Hajah Norlela pointed out that YEAB also attends regional meets such as the Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs – Asia (CAYE-Asia) and the Asean-China Young Entrepreneurs Association (ACYEA) – both of which YEAB is a member.

YEAB is also a member of the Asean Young Entrepreneur Council and Asean Young Entrepreneur Association.

Fatin Arifin, meanwhile, commented that YEAB also holds monthly mentorship programmes for association members, tackling various issues and problems they may encounter in the running of their business ventures and activities.

The association also visit schools to explain to students on business issues and entrepreneurship.

She added that YEAB can also help in networking for entrepreneurs who wish to develop or start businesses overseas, especially in Malaysia or Singapore.

“The sharing of experiences and ideas between association members has been crucial in helping members grow and develop,” Fatin said.

Meanwhile, five-member YEAB delegation– led by YEAB President Hajah Norlela – will attend a China Young Entrepreneurs Association meet-up in Yunnan province of the People’s Republic of China from July 18–20.

Hajah Norlela said that the entrepre-neur meet-up in Yunnan will include a one-day conference and educational visits to Chinese companies in the province.

“The association has received queries and requests from students on how to start a business. Dialogues and discussions with students are being conducted regularly to assist them on this matter,” Hajah Norlela said.

“The dialogues are part of YEAB’s efforts in helping the community to better understand issues and other matters of relevance pertaining to entrepreneurial pursuits, whether local or overseas.”