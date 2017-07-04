Yayasan Sultan’s Scholar students depart for Singapore

| Wani Roslan |

A DELEGATION from Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Yayasan) left the country yesterday to participate in the Singapore Leg Programme in Singapore.

The delegation, comprising 12 Yayasan Sultan’s Scholar students, was led by Junaidi bin Karim, an officer from Yayasan.

The programme, which concludes on July 7, will see various activities such as those providing exposure to the development of Singapore’s economy, introduction on the basic establishment of town and country planning and development as well as the use of technology to help refurbish and enhance Singapore’s service system.

Participants are required to reflect on the experience they gained and design a ‘Community-based activity’ as a post programme project under the Sultan’s Scholar Development Programme.

Junaidi, in an interview with the Bulletin, said the programme will help participants gain knowledge on public service schemes in Singapore.

“We hope this programme can be continued and that all of the participants can make use of the knowledge and apply it in their public service in the future,” he said.

The Yayasan Sultan’s Scholar scholarship is an initiative contributing to the nation’s human resource capacity building programme which aims to produce knowledgeable citizens well-equipped to play important roles in the development of the country in line with Vision 2035.