Yayasan names eight centres chosen for PIP

| Rokiah Mahmud |

YAYASAN Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Yayasan) yesterday held a briefing for parents and guardians of 345 students in the Brunei-Muara District who were chosen to participate in the 2017 Education Intervention Programme (PIP).

The implementation of the Tuition Class Project under the PIP programme serves as the foundation’s initiative in shaping a more educated community that is competitive and highly motivated in hopes of increasing their standard of living so that they would not be dependent on welfare assistance and to integrate related agencies in together helping those who are in need.

The briefing yesterday was held at the multipurpose hall of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah School (YSHHB).

Attending the briefing was Haji Mustapha bin Haji Matahir and Hajah Donnaliza binti Abdullah Puasa, Assistant Managing Directors of Yayasan.

The briefing began with a talk delivered by Cikgu Alimas bin Haji Mohd Ali, Acting Headmaster of YSHHB, which was followed by a motivational talk presented by Cikgu Haji Ali Yusri bin Abdul Ghafor, Head of Special Education Unit, Ministry of Education.

Under the PIP 2017 programme, the focus on subjects will be Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics, English and Science for Years 5 and 6, while for Year 10 and those who will be sitting their GCE ‘O’ Level (Year 11), the focus will be on Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics ‘D’, English and Combined Science.

PIP was first introduced in 2006 when its initial aim was to help and educate children of less fortunate families so that they will be able to pursue their studies up to the highest level as possible. At its early implementation, only Year 6 students that resided in Kg Bolkiah who went to a number of primary schools in Kampong Ayer sat for the Primary School Assessment (PSR).

In 2009 as the programme has proved its success, PIP has expanded their scope in assisting not only in PSR examinations but also those who sit for their SPE Year 8 and later on in 2010 they reached out to students sitting for the GCE ‘O’ Level.

In fulfilling their aim of assisting students to excel in their studies, Yayasan then expanded their scope in offering the PIP programme not only in the Brunei-Muara District but also in Tutong, Belait and Temburong Districts, so that it could have greater coverage by outsourcing to a number of registered private tuition classes under the Ministry of Education.

For this year’s programme, there will be eight PIP Tuition centres in the nation – YSHHB, Sengkurong Sixth Form Centre, Institute of Leadership, Innovation and Advancement (ILIA), Sufri Bolkiah Secondary School, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Secondary School, Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar Secondary School, Rataie Primary School and Sultan Hassan Primary School.

Since it was first implemented in 2006 until 2016, Yayasan has successfully provided a total of 3,788 students including 94 students for ‘Amali’ Education and Al-Quran Studies.

The PIP programme is scheduled to begin on March 5, 2017.