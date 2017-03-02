Yayasan holds briefing on PIP

| Azlan Othman |

YAYASAN Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Yayasan) held a briefing yesterday at its centre in Temburong on the recently launched tuition class project under the Education Intervention Programme (PIP) for families in need and children with poor school performance to improve their educational attainment to proceed to a higher level.

The briefing began with a welcoming speech by the Assistant Managing Director of Yayasan, Hajah Donnaliza binti Abdullah Puasa.

Present as guest of honour was Haji Mustapha bin Haji Matahir, Assistant Managing Director of Yayasan.

The ceremony continued with Cikgu Alimas bin Haji Mohd Ali, the Acting Principal of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School providing a description of Yayasan’s project to parents and students followed by a motivational talk from Ustaz Shahrul Azmi bin Haji Mulok, Assistant Lecturer at Core Knowledge Centre of Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB).

For the first centre in the Temburong District, 78 students from eight primary schools in the district were identified to participate in the PIP programme at Rataie Primary School, while 43 students from Sultan Hassan Secondary School in Temburong were identified for the second centre.