Yayasan helps out woman in need

| Azaraimy HH |

THE Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Yayasan) through its Committee of Social Care Project for the Elderly and Needy Families (PAWEK) yesterday presented a charity donation comprised of basic life and food necessities to Siti Ramat binti Matdon at her residence at Kampong Penabai.

Handing over the contribution was the guest of honour, Managing Director of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Haji Brahim bin Haji Ismail.

Siti Ramat is a 77-year-old widow that relies only on the $250 old-age allowance she received every month from the Community Development Department (JAPEM), Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. She is currently cared by her unemployed son (51 years old) and his wife.

To lessen the burden of Siti Ramat, PAWEK also handed over several equipment, including a wheelchair and mattress. The total donation yesterday was $5,000.

Yayasan will also be carrying out renovations on some parts of Siti Ramat’s house in the near future, due to the house’s dilapidated condition.

Also present were other senior level officers from Yayasan as well as staffs.