Yayasan donates $100K for mosque construction

| Azlan Othman |

IN LINE with its vision of providing assistance and services to the community, the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Yayasan) yesterday held a ceremony to hand over financial contributions totalling $122,850 for the construction of a new mosque in Kampong Tanjung Bunut and to victims of house fire.

The charitable organisation founded by the royal family renders financial assistance from time to time to cover the cost of construction or renovation of mosques, suraus and religious halls in the country as well as to lessen the burden of the less fortunate in the society.

A donation of $100,000 to part finance the construction of Kampong Tanjung Bunut Mosque was handed over by Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Yayasan Board of Directors, to Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Akop, Acting Secretary of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB).

Yayasan also distributed $22,000 to five families in Kampong Lorong Dalam in Kampong Ayer whose houses were gutted in a fire on December 23, 2016, leaving 20 people homeless.

The families affected were that of Matusin bin Gambon, Hazmi bin Matusin, Marlina binti Matusin, Hajah Khadijah binti Haji Modin and Mohd Radzuan bin Haji Modin.

The royal family’s foundation also contributed $850 in the form of coupons to buy books and school stationary to seven students from affected families. The assistance is intended to help them in preparation of the upcoming new school season.

The ceremony was also attended by Haji Brahim bin Haji Ismail, Managing Director of Yayasan, assistant managing directors and officers of Yayasan.

Yayasan serves as a platform for His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and the royal family to provide assistance to those in need as a sign of care and love towards the people and to build a prosperous and harmonious country.