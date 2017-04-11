Yayasan course for single mothers begins

| Izah Azahari |

A TOTAL of 27 women were present at the opening of the three-day Entrepreneur Course organised by Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Yayasan) yesterday in the capital, as part of its programme for boosting the skills and capabilities of single mothers.

Guided by the principle of ‘Helping the mother is helping the children’, the goal of the programme is to empower single mothers and instigate changes so that these women will be able to reach their full potential.

The guest of honour was Hajah Donnaliza binti Abdullah Puasa, the Assistant Managing Director of Yayasan, who delivered a speech highlighting the two-day Self-Transformation Workshop on March 20 and 21, which was the first phase of the programme towards enhancing the women’s sense of self-worth.

“It also provided a solid foundation for the participants, as it motivated them towards a change of mind, perception and self-worth,” said Hajah Donnaliza.

She added that the second phase of the programme will instruct them in several skills including tailoring, cooking and beauty therapy, with the cooperation of the Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE) and other related agencies.

“All of the initiatives being undertaken are hoped to enhance the participants’ self-determination and understanding, while boosting their inner strength and confidence as the head of the family,” said Hajah Donnaliza.

In addition, Yayasan hopes to identify each of the participants’ entrepreneurial skills by getting them to prepare a business layout and plan, according to their individual knowledge and talents.

The course is being conducted by AFDAL Training and Consultancy, with a number of programmes already in the pipeline to strengthen single mothers towards self-sufficiency and financial stability.