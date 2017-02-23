World leaders send congratulatory messages

IN CONJUNCTION with the 33rd National Day of Brunei Darussalam, world leaders conveyed their greetings and congratulatory messages to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and the people of Brunei Darussalam.
Below are the messages conveyed by the world leaders:
His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
HIS Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and the King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty on the occasion of Brunei’s 33rd National Day.
“It is our pleasure, on the occasion of the National Day of your country to send to Your Majesty on behalf of the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and on our behalf, our genuine congratu-lations and kindest wishes of good health and happiness, and for the Government and the brotherly people of Brunei Darussalam a steady progress and prosperity,” the message read.
Tony Tan Keng Yam, President of Singapore; Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore & Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore
THE President of Singapore, Tony Tan Keng Yam; the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong; and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan sent congratulatory messages to His Majesty on the occasion of the country’s 33rd National Day.
The Singaporean President said, “On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, it is my pleasure to extend our warmest congratulations to Your Majesty and the people of Brunei Darussalam on the momentous occasion of Brunei’s 33rd National Day.
“Brunei’s independence anniversary comes at a historical juncture this year as Brunei celebrates the 50th year of Your Majesty’s wise and benevolent rule. Brunei’s steady progress and development bear testament to Your Majesty’s astute leadership. I am confident that Brunei will continue to prosper under your reign.”
According to the Singaporean President, the close and multifaceted relations between Singapore and Brunei are based on shared history, common interest and mutual trust.
“Close people-to-people links and cooperation amongst officials continue to strengthen the special relationship between our two countries.
“I remain committed to working closely with Your Majesty to bring relations between our two countries to greater heights,” he said.
“I would like to convey my best wishes for Your Majesty’s good health and happiness, and for Brunei’s continued success.”
The Singaporean Prime Minister also conveyed his warmest congratulation to His Majesty and the people of Brunei Darussalam on the auspicious occasion of the country’s 33rd National Day.
“This is a special year for Bruneians, as they celebrate not only Brunei’s 33rd anniversary of independence, but also the 50th year of Your Majesty’s reign. Your Majesty’s reign has ushered in an era of peace and prosperity in Brunei,” he said.
According to him, over the past decades, Brunei has achieved significant and exemplary progress in many areas, including education, health, security and development.
“Your Majesty’s wise and benevolent rule has created a peaceful, harmonious and stable nation in the heart of Southeast Asia.”
The Singaporean Prime Minister added, “Singapore is proud of our special relationship with Brunei, and happy that it continues to grow and strengthen.
“We will celebrate another milestone in bilateral ties this year – the 50th anniversary of the Singapore-Brunei Currency Interchangeability Agreement. I am confident that under Your Majesty’s able stewardship, our friendship will continue to deepen.”
Ending the message, he wished His Majesty continued good health and happiness, and said he looks forward to celebration His Majesty’s Golden Jubilee.
Meanwhile, Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, pointed out that the close friendship between Singapore and Brunei is based on shared history and common interests, underpinned by mutual trust and respect.
“Our longstanding and extensive people-to-people relations are complemented by deep institutional ties between our agencies, including our Foreign Ministries,” he said, adding that the special relationship is evident in the regular exchanges between Singapore and Brunei at all levels, as well as close cooperation in international and regional fora, including Asean.
Ending the message, the minister wished His Majesty the best of health, happiness, and success for His Majesty’s future endeavours.
Mamnoon Hussain, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
“YOUR Majesty, on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I have great pleasure in conveying to Your Majesty and to the Government and people of Brunei our warmest felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of Brunei.
“It is my sincere hope that the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries will be further strengthened and deepened in the years ahead.
“I take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for Your Majesty’s personal health, long life and happiness and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Brunei Darussalam.
“Please accept, Your Majesty, the assurances of my highest consideration.”
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
“YOUR Majesty, on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of Brunei Darussalam, I have great pleasure in conveying on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan and on my own behalf, our most cordial and sincere greetings to Your Majesty and to the people of Brunei.
“The warm and brotherly relations between our two countries are based on shared perceptions and similarity of views on major regional and global issues.
“I am confident that these ties would be further strengthened in the years ahead. I avail myself of this opportunity to convey my best wishes for Your Majesty’s personal health, long life and happiness and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Brunei. Please accept Your Majesty, the assurances of my highest consideration.”
His Majesty Sultan Muhammad V, 15th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia
HIS Majesty Sultan Muhammad V, the 15th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, congratulated His Majesty, members of the royal family and all Bruneians on the occasion of the country’s 33rd National Day.
The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia prayed that Brunei’s National Day would be a blessed occasion.
The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia also conveyed his gratitude for the close relations between the two countries, and hoped that such ties would continue to be strengthened.
The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia expressed confidence that under the leadership of His Majesty, Brunei will continue to enjoy continued peace and prosperity.
The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia also said that His Majesty will always be blessed and under the protection of Allah the Almighty so that His Majesty can continue to rule Brunei with everlasting peace.
Dato Laila Utama Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and wife
THE Malaysian Prime Minister, Dato Laila Utama Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak, on behalf of the Malaysian Government and the people of Malaysia, and his wife sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty on the occasion of the country’s 33rd National Day.
The Malaysian Prime Minister said he is grateful to Allah the Almighty for the close relations between the two countries. Based on discussions made during the 20th Annual Leaders’ Consultation, the Malaysian Prime Minister hopes that Brunei-Malaysia ties would continue to be strengthened.
He also hoped that this friendship would continue to be strong for the benefit of the two countries.
Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia
THE Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and his spouse sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty, members of the royal family as well as the people of Brunei Darussalam on the occasion of Brunei’s 33rd National Day.
The deputy prime minister expressed high appreciation to His Majesty for granting an audience for him and his delegation on January 31 and hailed the discussion which served as a platform to exchange views on various issues related to bilateral ties and on international matters.
The deputy prime minister said that with strong support from His Majesty, the relations between the two countries could be further strengthened for mutual benefits.
The deputy prime minister prayed for His Majesty to be blessed with good health and be always under the protection of Allah the Almighty as well as for long lasting peace and prosperity in this country.
Dato’ Sri Anifah Haji Aman, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia
THE Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister extended a congratulatory message to His Majesty and all Bruneians on the occasion of the 32nd National Day.
The minister said he is grateful to Allah the Almighty for the long-standing close ties between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, and hoped that such relations would become stronger.
He thanked the Brunei Government for its cooperation and support to the Malaysian Government in many aspects, including the recent Emergency Meeting with OIC members on the Rohingya Muslim Minority situation in Myanmar held on January 19, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur.
In ending his message, the minister prayed to Allah the Almighty for His blessings over His Majesty and members of the royal family, as well as all Bruneians and for lasting peace and prosperity.
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia
“YOUR Majesty, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of Brunei Darussalam.
“Russia-Brunei relations are friendly and constructive in nature.
“Our meetings in Sochi and Lima last year were a perfect demonstration of this.
“I am confident that through joint efforts we shall ensure further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various fields for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, in the interests of strengthening peace, stability and security in the Asia Pacific region.
“I wish Your Majesty good health and success, and all your subjects wellbeing and prosperity.”