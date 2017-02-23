World leaders send congratulatory messages

IN CONJUNCTION with the 32nd National Day of Brunei Darussalam, world leaders conveyed their greetings and congratulatory messages to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and the people of Brunei Darussalam.

Below are the messages conveyed by the world leaders:

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

“It gives me great pleasure to send Your Majesty my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the good fortune and happiness of the people of Brunei Darussalam in the coming year.”

David Campbell, British High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam

“I am delighted to offer my warmest congratulations to His Majesty on the occasion of Brunei’s 32nd National Day.“

“A highlight of the last year was His Majesty’s visit to the United Kingdom in June and gracious attendance at a Gurkha Pageant and Dinner, in the presence of Her Majesty The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales. The occasion commemorated 200 years of Gurkha service to the British Crown. The Gurkhas’ special connection with both the United Kingdom and Brunei was further commemorated in Bandar Seri Begawan in October when His Majesty graciously consented to take the salute at a joint parade of the 3rd Battalion Royal Brunei Land Force and the Brigade of Gurkhas based in Brunei. “

“In a busy year of activity, our close links in education continued. Brunei hosted the world touring production of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre’s ‘Hamlet’. Last month, British Prime Minister David Cameron MP announced the appointment of a new Trade Envoy to Brunei to help boost two-way trade and investment.

“I join with members of the British community in Brunei Darussalam in wishing you all a joyous National Day.”

President Barack Obama, United States of America

“On behalf of the United States of America, I send you and the people of Brunei kind greetings and a heartfelt congratulations on Brunei’s 32nd National Day.

“Our countries’ friendship continues to strengthen, through our increasingly aligned interests and our deepened bilateral ties. We are enthusiastic about our mutual goals to ensure peace, prosperity, and further cooperation. The Trans-Pacific Partnership will enable our two countries to grow together and promote greater prosperity in the region. Our cooperation within the US-Asean strategic partnership has helped foster regional action to address challenges, and I believe the outcomes of our recent US-Asean Leaders Summit in Sunnylands positioned this relationship for further growth.”

“We are proud of our friendship with Brunei and look forward to our shared prosperous future as we work with your newly-arrived Ambassador to strengthen our relations.”

“On behalf of the American people, I offer my warmest wishes for Your Majesty’s good health and Brunei’s continued strength and stability.”

John Kerry, US Secretary of State

“On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States of America, I send my congratulations to the people of Brunei Darussalam as you celebrate your 32nd National Day.”

“Our historic ties and friendship continue to strengthen. We look forward to growing our relationship in many vital areas, including expanding trade through the Trans-Pacific Partnership, increasing defense cooperation, ensuring maritime security, and expanding cultural and academic ties.

“We hope our friendship will be an example to all as we strive together to enhance peace and prosperity in the region.

“I wish His Majesty and all the people of Brunei the very best on this special anniversary and look forward to many more years of working closely together.”

Tony Tan Keng Yam, President of the Republic of Singapore

“The people of the Republic of Singapore join me in extending to Your Majesty and the people of Brunei Darussalam our warmest congratulations on the joyous occasion of Brunei’s 32nd National Day.

“Brunei owes its peace, progress and prosperity to the wise and benevolent leadership of His Majesty. I am confident that Brunei will continue to make significant progress in the years ahead under your stewardship.

“Singapore and Brunei are bound by a shared history, common interests and mutual trust. We enjoy close people-to-people ties and multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

“I remain committed to working closely with Your Majesty to further strengthen the friendship and partnership between our two countries.

I was delighted that Your Majesty joined us in commemorating Singapore’s Golden Jubilee last year. We were deeply honoured to have a steadfast friend marking the historic milestone with us.

“Please accept my best wishes for Your Majesty’s good health and happiness, and for Brunei’s continued success.”

Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Majesty and the people of Brunei Darussalam on the joyous occasion of Brunei’s 32nd National Day.”

“Under Your Majesty’s enlightened leadership, Brunei continues to make significant progress. Bruneians have also been enjoying peace, prosperity and stability.

“Our two countries share a special and longstanding relationships underpinned by mutual trust and respect. Our close monetary and defence relations are testament to our excellent ties. This year will see us commemorating the 40th anniversary of bilateral defence ties. I am confident that the friendship between Singapore and Brunei will continue to strengthen for the benefit of our people in the years ahead.”

“I wish Your Majesty good health, happiness and success in all your endeavours.”

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore

“I would like to convey my warmest congratulations to Your Majesty on the joyous occasion of Brunei’s 32nd National Day.

“Singapore and Brunei share a special friendship built upon strong and longstanding people-to-people ties. Our deep and extensive institutional linkages, including between our Foreign Ministries, have enabled us to develop a mutually beneficial relationship. We work closely in international and regional fora, especially Asean, and were also steadfast partners in the Trans-Pacific Partnership right from the start to its successful conclusion last year. I look forward to working with Your Majesty to further deepen the ties between our two countries for the benefit of our peoples.

“I wish Your Majesty good health, success and happiness.”

His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia

His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia conveyed their congratulatory message to His Majesty, the royal family and all Bruneians and hope that the national day will be prosperous and blessed.

His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong also took the opportunity to express gratitude for the close relations forged between both countries, and hope that this will be lasting and become closer.

His Majesty Yang di-pertuan Agong prays that His Majesty will always be blessed and under the protection of Allah the Almighty, and peace and prosperity in leading Brunei Darussalam.

Dato Laila Utama Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia; and wife

The Malaysian Prime Minister, on behalf of the Malaysian Government, extends his congratulatory message to His Majesty for the 32nd National Day of Brunei Darussalam.

The prime minister is grateful to Allah the Almighty for the close relations between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, and that the Prime Minister prays for the long-standing friendly ties for the benefit of both countries.

The prime minister took the opportunity to express appreciation for the unequivocal support by His Majesty the Sultan to Malaysia as Asean Chair throughout 2015 to realise the Asean Community 2015.

In ending his message, the prime minister prays to Allah the Almighty for His protection and blessings over His Majesty and his family, as well as all Bruneians. The prime minister is certain that under His Majesty’s leadership, Brunei Darussalam will be more prosperous and peaceful.

Dato’ Sri Anifah Haji Aman, The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia

The foreign affairs minister also extends his congratulatory message to His Majesty the Sultan and all Bruneians in conjunction with the upcoming 32nd National Day.

The foreign affairs minister is grateful to Allah the Almighty for the long-standing close ties between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, and that he prays the close ties will become stronger for mutual interest.

The foreign affairs minister took the opportunity to express appreciation for the unequivocal support by His Majesty to Malaysia throughout its chairing of Asean in 2015 towards realising the Asean Community 2015.

In ending his message, the foreign affairs minister prays to Allah the Almighty for His blessings over His Majesty and his family, as well as all Bruneians, and for lasting peace and prosperity.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the 32nd National Day of Brunei Darussalam.

“The Russia-Brunei relations the 25th anniversary of which will be celebrated this year are friendly and constructive by nature. I am positive that the further development of the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation on various tracks serves the fundamental interests of our peoples, and is in line with ensuring peace, stability and security in the Asia – Pacific region.

“I wish You, Your Majesty, good health and the very success, as well as well-being and prosperity to all Your subjects.”

Park Geun-hye, President of the Republic of Korea

“On the occasion of the 32nd National Day of Brunei Darussalam, I would like to express my warm congratulations to Your Majesty and to the people of Brunei Darussalam.

“I hope that the coming years will see the friendly and cooperative ties between our two countries as well as the bonds of friendship and happiness of our two people grow even further.

“Please accept my best wishes for Your Majesty’s continued good health and the enduring prosperity of Brunei Darussalam.”

Cho Won-myung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Brunei Darussalam

“On the occasion of the 32nd National Day of Brunei Darussalam, I would like to take this opportunity to extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty and its people, on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Korea.

“During the past 32 years, Brunei has achieved much to become a peaceful and prosperous nation with a high standard of religious life and blessed natural environment. Brunei has also played an important role in regional and international affairs. Under the great leadership of His Majesty, I firmly believe that Brunei will successfully realise the Vision 2035.

“Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Korea have enjoyed a long-standing friendship through their people-to-people and cultural exchanges as well as their excellent diplomatic relationship. Since the state visit to Korea in 2014 by His Majesty, our countries have been heightening mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields to a new level. Furthermore, Korea hopes to keep moving forward with Brunei, in order to promote sustainable development, happiness for the people, cultural enrichment and regional peace and stability.

“I wish His Majesty continued good health and the enduring prosperity of Brunei Darussalam.”

Pranab Mukherjee, The President of India

The President of India has extended warm greetings to His Majesty and the people of Brunei Darussalam on the occasion of Brunei’s National Day on February 23.

In his message, the President of India has conveyed to His Majesty that India and Brunei Darussalam have long enjoyed close ties of friendship and cooperation and Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East Policy’.

The President of India has expressed the confidence that ongoing exchanges between the two countries in various spheres will enable even closer partnership and elevate relationship between the two countries to greater heights in the years to come.

Md Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

“It is my great pleasure to convey my warmest greetings and heartfelt felicitations to Your Majesty and to the people of Brunei Darussalam on the occasion of the 32nd National Day of Brunei Darussalam.

“Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam share a special time-tested relationship and nurture a shared commitment to peace, security and development, both bilaterally and regionally. I am confident that our two countries will be able to realise the full potentials of our cooperation through joint efforts for the wellbeing of the two brotherly people.

“I take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for Your Majesty’s good health and happiness as well as peace and prosperity of the people of Brunei Darussalam.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey

In his message, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his sincere congratulations to His Majesty and the friendly and brotherly people of Brunei on behalf of Turkish Nation and on his own behalf.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also expressed his belief that the bilateral relations between Turkey and Brunei which have developed on the basis of brotherhood, friendship and cooperation, will further improve and deepen by mutual efforts for the common benefit of peoples of the two countries in the period ahead.

In concluding the message, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also conveyed his best wishes for His Majesty’s health and happiness as well as for the well-being and prosperity of the friendly and brotherly people of Brunei.

Meanwhile, His Majesty also received congratulatory messages from His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, King of Thailand; His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Al-Said, Sultan of Oman; His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia; King Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands; Benigno S Aquino III, President of the Philippines; U Thein Sein, President of Myanmar; Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China; Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, the President of Mongolia; Dr Hassan Rouhani, President of Iran; Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Rtd), Governer-General of the Commonwealth of Australia; Joachim Gauck, President of Germany; Francois Hollande, President of France; Michael D Higgins, President of Ireland; Johann Schneider-Ammann, President of Switzerland; Abdelaziz Bouteflika, President of Algeria; Dr Heinz Fischer, President of Austria; Dr Dragan Covic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina; General (Rtd) Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Prime Minister of Thailand; Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia; Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh; and Iyad Ameen Madani, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.