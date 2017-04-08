World Autism Day celebration for students

| Daniel Lim |

STAFF members of Perdana Wazir Secondary School organised a celebration for the 10th World Autism Awareness Day at their multi-purpose hall.

The school currently has five students who are diagnosed with autism.

The event, carrying the theme ‘Light it up Blue’, had students from Years 7 to 11 write their feelings on autism on blue coloured paper in the shape of hands which were pasted along a wall public view.

The event started with the singing of the national anthem and the raising of the national flag which was followed by a short speech by Cikgu Abdul Syafiq Fawzy bin Abdullah Yong on the topic of autism.

He said that students diagnosed with autism need to be treated with care and love not only by their parents but also their peers and the rest of the community and they should not be alienated from society.

Cikgu Hajah Jamilah binti Haji Sulaiman, a Special Education Home Room Teacher, said students with autism are more inclined to activities involving ICT, drawing, colouring, handicraft and keeping pets such as fishes in a pond.

Though she noted that each student with autism has a different passion, it is the job of the instructors to teach the students based on their abilities.

Autism is a complex neuro-developmental disorder characterised by their difficulties in social interaction and communication with varied behaviour.

A proper education and understanding by society will help individuals with autism and prevent their discrimination.