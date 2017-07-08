Work together to achieve Brunei Vision 2035: Minister

PEHIN Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs, on Friday stressed that the ministry cannot be complacent despite past achievements. He said it is important that everyone in the ministry works more efficiently with consistency and cooperate with relevant government agencies and the private sector to achieve Brunei Vision 2035 through a ‘Whole of Nation Approach’. More details in Weekend Bulletin

