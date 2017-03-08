Work collectively for nation: LegCo Speaker

| Azlan Othman |

THE Speaker of Legislative Council (LegCo) YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib urged all LegCo members to work collectively and united and contribute towards the development of the nation.

“We have the same aspiration to contribute for the sake of the nation. The new faces in the LegCo will have a positive effect on the council’s proceedings which will uphold the interest of the nation.”

The speaker urged the LegCo members to adhere to the rules and regulations of the meeting.