Wooden house collapses in Kg Ayer

| James Kon |

AN empty wooden house situated at Kampong Lorong Dalam in Kampong Ayer on Sunday had suddenly collapsed, shocking residents.

The Operation Centre of Fire and Rescue Department received a call about the collapsed house around 2.20pm and dispatched a boat with three personnel from the Sungai Kebun Fire Station.

According to the Village Head of Kampong Lorong Dalam, the empty house was in the process of being dismantled by the district office and its electricity had already been cut off.