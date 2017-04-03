Women’s Bureau visits weekend traders at KB community centre

| Daniel Lim |

A DELEGATION from the Mukim Lumapas Consultative Council (MPM) Women’s Bureau yesterday visited the Kuala Belait community centre to get a closer look at the various stalls and activities managed by local village committees.

The Pekan Kuala Belait Village Consultative Council (MPK) arranged the visit to boost links and goodwill between the Women’s Bureau members and the weekend traders.

The over 20-member delegation was welcomed by MPK Pekan Kuala Belait Secretary Hajah Kertini binti Orang Kaya Paduka Setia Diraja Abang Haji Abu Hanifah, who then delivered a presentation showcasing the various efforts undertaken in support of local communities from villages and mukims across Brunei.

The delegation was then taken on a tour of the stalls at the venue, while also learning the craft of making herbal tea.

The visit also marked the soft opening for the community centre’s weekend garage sale, which is open to the public from Friday to Sunday.

Speaking to the Bulletin, MPM Lumapas Women’s Bureau Chairperson Hajah Hammah binti Haji Puasa said the event presents an opportunity for villages and mukims to showcase a wide range of products.

“One of the goals is to promote and share information regarding the lesser-known products found in our villages,” she said, adding, “This event is an excellent way of exposing our lesser-known products to other communities.”

Hajah Kertini shared the same sentiments, saying, “Hopefully this visit will inspire more women to take up various business ventures to support both themselves and their families.”‘