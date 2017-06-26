Womenâ€™s Bureau of Pakatan holds Khatam Al-Quran and donation ceremony

THE Womenâ€™s Bureau of Former Government Staff of Tutong District (Pakatan) recently held a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony at the Kampong Penanjong Mosque, for 40 of its members.

Also present at the event were Dato Paduka Haji Ahmad bin Kadi, the President of Pakatan; and the committee members of Pakatan.

The ceremony commenced with a recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, led by Ustaz Haji Abdullah bin Lakim, the bureauâ€™s religious teacher.

Afterwards, the Womenâ€™s Bureau presented a donation to the Imam of Kampong Penanjong Mosque.

The Khatam Al-Quran ceremony is an annual activity that has been hosted several times, by the Womenâ€™s Bureau of Pakatan.