Women flex their muscles in the capital

| Achong Tanjong |

BRUNEI Darussalam’s strongest females competed in the Chainblock Brunei Strongest Woman Challenge at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien in the capital yesterday. The event was divided into three challenges – the Log Press (30kg), Farmers Walk (90kg) and tyre flip.

In first place was Nina Juna, second was Dayang Radimah and third Norsyairah.

President of Chainblock Lim Boon Kheng presented prizes and awards to the winners. Other participants also received certificates.

Chainblock gym also organised an open category Male Logpress Challenge (90kg) participated by around 15.

In first place was Bahrin, second was Haji Hoeri and third Haji Muhd Nur Zulisamudin.

Vice President of Chainblock Gym Hong Kim Seng presented the prizes to the winners.