Woman bitten by snake at Australian zoo

SYDNEY (AFP) – A young woman was bitten by a wild green snake at an Australian zoo, paramedics said Monday, a year after a keeper was attacked by a tiger at the same popular tourist attraction.
The woman, in her mid-20s, was treated by paramedics at Australia Zoo, which was founded by the family of the late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin, and taken to hospital where she was in a stable condition, a spokesman for Queensland Ambulance Service said.
“This afternoon a guest accidentally stood on a wild snake in our Wetlands area,” Australia Zoo, on Queensland state’s Sunshine Coast, said in a Facebook post.
