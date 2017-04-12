Wives of heads of mission on SMARTER visit

| Achong Tanjong |



THE Society for the Management of Autism Related issues in Training, Education and Resources (SMARTER) Brunei yesterday received the spouses of seven heads of mission in Brunei Darussalam, at the SMARTER BACA Centre in Kampong Sungai Hanching.

Hasanah Hashil Mohammed Al Musalhi, wife of the Omani head of mission, led the delegation comprising Phimpha Kindavong (wife of Laos head of mission), Supinya Suwanpradhes (wife of Thai head of mission), Saffana Tariq (wife of Pakistan head of mission), Micheline Tusenius (wife of United States head of mission), Abeda Islam (wife of Bangladesh head of mission) and Nguyen Thi Minh Hang (wife of Vietnam head of mission).

SMARTER Brunei President Malai Haji Abdullah bin Malai Haji Othman welcomed the guests on arrival before taking them on a tour of the facility and the SMARTER Washington Bakery.

The Washington Bakery facility was built with a grant from the Embassy of the United States of America in Brunei Darussalam to SMARTER Brunei, for providing individuals with Autism an ‘EDGE’ (Educate, Develop, Grow and Empower) to help them achieve their ‘GOAL’ (Generating Opportunity for Adult Life) to be ‘CHIPS’ (Contributing, Holistic, Independent, Productive and Successful) members of community.

A $530 donation from the group was also presented to the SMARTER Brunei President by Hasanah Hashil Mohammed Al Musalhi.