Winners of Friday sermon text reading competition feted

| Azlan Othman |

A FRIDAY sermon text reading competition for mosque committee members and mosque youths under Zone 3B in the Brunei-Muara District was held on Sunday night to mark the 33rd National Day.

It was organised by the Mosque Affairs Department of the Brunei-Muara District and Kampong Tamoi Mosque to represent the zone at the national level.

The event’s chief guest who presented prizes to the winners was Ustaz Haji Jamil bin Gani, Mosque Affairs Officer of the Brunei-Muara District Office.

In the mosque youth category, the winner was Abdul Wafi bin Haji Ibrahim from Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) Mosque.

For the category of mosque committee members, the winner was Mohd Hazazi bin Haji Md Jamil from Kampong Mata-Mata Religious Hall.

Each winner received a $100 cash prize.

The competition was an annual activity that also aimed to answer the call for a Zikir Nation, to uphold the national identity, to encourage more Muslims to visit the mosque, to foster closer ties and to discover new talents.