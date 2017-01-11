Winner picked in lucky draw

| Lyna Mohamad |

PAN Bright Travel Service customer Chung Lee Ken has been selected as the travel agent’s Travel and Win December 2016 lucky draw winner.

The lucky coupon was drawn by Head of Sales, Singapore Airlines Brunei, Wong Siaw Ling.

A prize presentation was held at Pan Bright Travel office in Bandar Seri Begawan yesterday where Wong Siaw Ling presented a return economy class ticket to Singapore courtesy of Singapore Airlines to a representative of Chung Lee Ken.

Two more tickets will be up for grabs for the monthly draw, one return ticket to Saigon for the month of January and one return ticket to Singapore for the month of February while the grand prize for the month of March 2017 will be either a Hyundai ‘Accent’ car or an exclusive Hermès ‘Birkin’ bag sponsored by Pan Bright Travel.

Other prizes for the grand draw that began last September 2, 2016 until March 31, 2017 include air tickets to London, Melbourne and Tokyo which are sponsored by Royal Brunei Airlines and Singapore Airlines.