White House warns Syria’s Assad against chemical attack

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House issued a stern warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday night as it claimed “potential” evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack.In an ominous statement issued with no supporting evidence or further explanation, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the US had “identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.” More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Lasting peace and stability is paramount: His Majesty
THE people of Brunei should consider themselves blessed to have lasting peace and stability, said His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzadd...Read more