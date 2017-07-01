WB sees comprehensive reform agenda in Brunei

THE structure is in place and there is good coordination between agencies for Brunei Darussalam to keep implementing a comprehensive set of reforms, according to officials from the Work Bank Group. Antoni Albert Nogues Comas and Nadia Novik, two representatives of the World Bank Group, recently concluded a nine-day visit to Brunei Darussalam, during which they met with various government agencies and private sector companies to assess and verify the reforms being implemented by the Brunei government to improve the business environment. More details in Sunday Bulletin.
Istana sees over 100,000
THE annual Istana Nurul Iman open house concluded yesterday with 102,660 well-wishers from all walks of life visiting the palace to meet and greet the...