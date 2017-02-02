Watchdog offers bleak statistics for Afghan progress

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – In his first report to the new Trump administration, a US watchdog that monitors billions of dollars in aid to Afghanistan issued a bleak progress report, saying the Afghan government controls barely half the country, its security forces numbers are on the decline and drug production is on the rise, while eradication is down.

The one bright spot, says the report, is a noticeable drop in corruption when procuring goods and services. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has launched a country wide anti-corruption campaign since taking power in 2014 elections, which ended in controversy and the formation of a so-called Unity Government. In this government Ghani is president and his presidential election rival, Abdullah Abdullah, is chief executive.

In his 269-page report released Wednesday, John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction’s (SIGAR) office, noted that this latest quarterly report is the first since President Donald Trump took office January 20. He said it was a good opportunity for the new administration to reflect on the US$117 billion Washington has invested in Afghanistan since 2002.

The Taleban were ousted in December 2001 by the US-led coalition after they refused to hand over al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, blamed for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States.

In just the last three months, Sopko’s office conducted an investigation that resulted in a $99 million dollar single-source contract being cancelled, it flagged a large hotel/apartment construction project that had been abandoned after receiving $85 million in loans from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, a US government institution, and revealed that Afghan contractors working on US-funded projects were not being paid.

SIGAR was set up in 2008 following widespread reports that hundreds of millions of US taxpayers’ dollars was being lost to waste, corruption and mismanagement by both Afghan and US contractors.

After 15 years and billions of dollars “reconstruction remains tenuous and incomplete”, Sopko said in his report.

“The Afghan security forces need continued donor support, plus mentoring and limited tactical support from the US military, to block insurgent advances,” he also said.

Afghanistan is the largest and longest operation in NATO’s 68-year history, yet 15 years on the SIGAR report says the Afghan National Security Force numbers are down and insurgents control or influence more area than ever before. Citing an Asia Foundation survey, the report also says most Afghans say their country is moving in the wrong direction.