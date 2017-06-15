War on Kampong Ayer fire

THE Fire and Rescue Department in cooperation with the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) on Thursday launched a fire extinguisher distribution programme in the iconic Kampong Ayer which will see installation of hundreds of fire extinguishers at strategic places in the area. The programme, which also includes distribution of fire prevention tips posters, is part of a continuous effort to raise awareness on fire prevention and incidents in the Kampong Ayer, which is prone to fire disasters. More details in Friday’s Bulletin.
