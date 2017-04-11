Waqaf presentation from ex-students of SM Berakas

| Azaraimy HH |

A GROUP of former students of Berakas Secondary School (SM Berakas) yesterday gave Waqaf (endowment made by a Muslim for a religious, educational or charitable cause), comprising of the Al-Quran and Rehal,

Yassin, Tasbih and prayer equipment, to Hajah Nur Amalina binti Abdullah Ang at Kampong Batang Mitos.

The residence of Hajah Nur Amalina has been a place for study and guidance class for Muallaf (Muslim converts) in the area.

The group of SM Berakas alumni was led by Nizarena binti Haji Lukman @ Haji Mohiddin.

The Penghulu of Mukim Kiudang, Haji Abdul Rahim bin Abdullah Yakin, and wife were also present for the Waqaf handover.