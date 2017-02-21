Visitor horrified by deplorable condition of public prayer room

| Lyna Mohamed |

WITH Brunei Darussalam keen to establish its reputation as a ‘Zikir Nation’, many local business establishments and offices in the private sector have started to set up prayer rooms on their premises for the convenience of employees and visitors.

Such consideration is commendable, but unfortunately the responsibility of keeping these places clean and well-maintained is often missing, as one member of the public discovered recently, when using a prayer room in a shopping complex located at Jalan Tutong.

He was dismayed to find the ablutions area in a filthy condition, and the drains clogged with hair residue. The carpets in the prayer room were thick with dust and mildew, while the prayer cloaks for women were smudged in dirt.

To add to the overall squalor of the place, the visitor was shocked to see a food handler from one of the food stalls using the ablutions area as a sink for washing dishes and utensils. When asked why he was doing so, he simply walked away, without offering an explanation or apology.

“What is the point of having the premises painted with vibrant colours, if they cannot afford to have proper rooms for Muslims to perform their religious duties?” asked the visitor.