Be vigilant, uphold titah: Minister

| Azlan Othman |

“WE MUST be vigilant and uphold the vision of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam because if we are negligent, it could invite disasters,” said the Minister of Home Affairs.

Hailing His Majesty’s announcement to introduce fresh initiatives to strengthen the economy and empower the nation, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong said the monarch’s titah at the opening of the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session was a call for people to face the myriad of challenges posed by the current global economic uncertainties.

In the titah delivered on Monday, His Majesty announced three mega schemes – establishment of a Free Trade Zone to facilitate open trade and attract more foreign direct investments (FDIs), setting up of a small and medium enterprise (SME) Bank to give accessible financing to local businesses and founding of an apprenticeship programme for graduates seeking jobs.

Speaking on the second of the day of the LegCo session yesterday, the Minister of Home Affairs said the establishment of the Free Trade Zone, especially in the manufacturing sector, will certainly improve the business ecosystem in the country, lure more FDIs into the country and make the nation more competitive as an investment destination.

In his motion of thanks to His Majesty, the minister also said that the opening of a Syariah-based SME Bank is hoped to improve business activities, especially undertaken by the younger generation.

“Establishment of the Syariah-compliant SME Bank clearly reflects His Majesty’s faith in Islamic ‘Muamalah’ (set of rules related to worldly matters such as business/trading/commerce) and confidence in developing the Islamic finance industry in the country,” the minister added.

Lauding the farsightedness of His Majesty, he said that, “The titah is packed with relevant ideas to drive the nation towards development. The establishment of an SME Bank to strengthen micro SMEs in the country and the move to empower Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) will help bolster the economy.”

On challenges faced by the global economy which has not recovered since 2015, the minister said it (uncertain situation) will continue to persist and the nation will surely have to face its impact. Our efforts to tackle this should continue and we should act appropriately and effectively through the whole-of- nation approach to boost productivity.

“It is important for all walks of life to work together in harmony to maintain security because without security, the desired development will not be achieved. In this connection, His Majesty has reminded the people that in their eagerness to take advantage of advanced technology, they should not be influenced by irresponsible elements that use technology, especially the social media, to spread false news and slander.”

On His Majesty’s consent to introduce an apprenticeship programme (i-ready) specifically for graduates seeking employment starting April 2017, the minister hoped that the country’s graduates will take full advantage of these programmes to gain work experience in both the public and private sectors and make changes for personal development.