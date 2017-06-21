Vietnam environment official sacked over mass fish kill

HANOI (AFP) – A senior Vietnamese environment official has been fired for negligence over a toxic waste dump that killed tonnes of fish in a major environmental crisis last year, according to officials and state media. Luong Duy Hanh, Director of Vietnam’s Environment Protection Management Department, is the latest official to be punished over the toxic leak, which was blamed on a multi-billion dollar steel plant run by the Taiwanese firm Formosa. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
