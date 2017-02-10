Victims of house collapse get aid

| Wani Roslan |

PENGIRAN Norhayani binti Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar and her family expressed their gratitude and happiness for receiving a newly built house yesterday in Kg Pengkalan Sibabau in Mukim Mentiri.

The family, who previously lived in Kg Sungai Besar, was forced to move when their old and dilapidated house where they had lived for years, collapsed causing the family to stay with her parents.

The house key and certificate presentation was presented by the Acting Brunei-Muara District Officer, Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim to Pengiran Norhayani. Also witnessing the presentation was Acting Director of His Majesty the Sultan’s Flight, Brigadier General (U) Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Wardi bin Haji Abdul Latip.

“I am thankful to a generous individual who has been providing financial assistance to defray the expenses of the newly built house for the convenience of our family and the Department of His Majesty the Sultan’s Flight who also provided assistance to lessen our burden by providing basic house necessities,” said Pengiran Norhayani.

The newly built house is a bungalow-type house which comprises four bedrooms, one living room, a kitchen, bathroom and toilet with a total cost of $63,900 including the driveway, and electricity and water meter installation.

With the concern of all officers and staff at the Department of His Majesty the Sultan’s Flight at heart, they have shown their concern and care on the welfare and well-being of helping its staff who are less-fortunate.

The newly built house is coordinated in collaboration with donors and the Brunei-Muara District Office.