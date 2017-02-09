UTB launches local chapters of IMechE

| Rokiah Mahmud |

PROFESSOR Dr Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, the Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB), yesterday launched the Institute of Mechanical Engineers Brunei (IMechE-Brunei) and IMechE-UTB Student Chapter.

The launching ceremony was held at UTB’s multipurpose hall.

IMechE-UTB Student Chapter is established to help students in gaining industrial exposure and experience for professional development, while building bridges between the academics and mechanical engineering industry.

During the event, Jon Hilton, the President of IMechE United Kingdom delivered a lecture titled ‘Engineering Your Own Future’.

In his presentation, he shared some of his key achievements prior to becoming the president. He recalled how his life had been touched by great engineers and entrepreneurs and highlighted the importance of mentoring.

In his address, he shared his desire for more engineers to get involved in mentoring and encouraged them to have mentors and at least one mentee.

He also reflected on his 15 successful years working in the motorsport industry and said that for him it was an “opportunity to play with someone else’s multi-million pound Meccano set”.

Currently, a total of 294 students have enrolled in the programme of which 160 are registered as student affiliates and 97 students in the chapter itself.

Some of the objectives of the IMechE-UTB Student Chapter are to take part in the Shell Eco-Marathon (SEM) and organise events such as the ‘Speak Out for Engineering Competition’, where students will compete with their presentation skills on a global level.

The student chapter also aims to supplement the existing curriculum with technical events suited to the selected modules and to increase public awareness of the student chapter in the country.

In its effort to produce well-rounded and marketable graduates, UTB has put emphasis in providing experiential learning to its students with wide opportunities for industrial experience.

UTB is also working towards acquiring accreditation for all of its undergraduate programmes by professional bodies including the IMechE for its Mechanical Engineering degree programme. Accreditation ensures that the programmes delivered are of consistently high-quality and meet the strict standards set by the respective professions.

The event also saw presentation of certificates to the Best Student Award winner Affidah binti Darius and the Best Project Award winner Noorul Zatul Amali binti Awang Serbini, both are Mechanical Engineering graduates of UTB.

The certificates were presented by Chairman of IMechE-Brunei Haji Salleh Bostaman bin Haji Zainal Abidin.