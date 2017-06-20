Using mobiles can be deadly while driving

MOTORISTS must refrain from using mobile phone while behind the wheel as it is the major cause of accidents in the country, said the Minister of Communications. “People need to be more cautious, considerate and focus their attention on the road,” Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat told the media in his capacity as the Adviser of the Brunei National Road Safety Council (BNRSC), on the sidelines of a road safety campaign held in view of the upcoming Hari Raya festival outside The Centrepoint Hotel in Gadong on Tuesday. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
