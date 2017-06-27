US to say China among worst on human trafficking

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is poised to declare China among the world’s worst offenders on hu-man trafficking, US officials said Monday, putting the world’s most populous country in the same category as North Korea, Zimba-bwe and Syria. China’s downgrade was to be announced Tuesday at the State Department when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson unveils the annual Trafficking in Persons Report to Congress, said the officials, who weren’t authorised to comment publicly ahead of the announcement and demanded anonymity. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser, planned to attend the ceremony. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Lasting peace and stability is paramount: His Majesty
THE people of Brunei should consider themselves blessed to have lasting peace and stability, said His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzadd...Read more