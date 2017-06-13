US oil output hampering market rebalancing

PARIS (AFP) – Increased oil production in the United States is hampering efforts to balance out market supply and demand, OPEC said on Tuesday. While a “rebalancing of the market” was “underway,” it was “at a slower pace than originally anticipated,” the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries wrote in its latest monthly oil market report. This was “due to changes in fundamentals, especially the shift in US supply from a forecast contraction to positive growth,” the report said. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Make Al-Quran part of Brunei culture: Sultan
HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan an...Read more