US election officials gather amid uproar

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – State election officials from across the US are gathering this weekend amid an uproar over a White House commission investigating allegations of voter fraud and heightened concern about Russian attempts to interfere with last fall’s election.

That’s drawn an unusual spotlight to the gathering of the National Association of Secretaries of State, which kicked off Friday in Indianapolis and will host officials from 37 states.

Security of election systems is sure to be a major point of discussion and will be the subject of a series of closed-door meetings.

The Department of Homeland Security last fall said hackers believed to be Russian agents targeted voter registration systems in more than 20 states. A leaked National Security Agency document from May said Russian military intelligence had attempted to hack into voter registration software used in eight states.

There is no indication so far that voting or ballot counting was affected, but officials are concerned that the Russians may have gained knowledge that could help them disrupt future elections.

Election integrity will be another hot button.

The conference lands one week after the commission investigating President Donald Trump’s allegations of election fraud requested voter information from all 50 states, drawing blowback from Republicans and Democrats alike. The request seeks dates of birth, partial Social Security numbers, addresses, voting histories, military service and other information about every voter in the country.