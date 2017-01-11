US companies see potential in Brunei

| Hakim Hayat |

THE United States Embassy in Brunei Darussalam is committed to supporting American companies entering the Brunei market, while also seeking out more opportunities for mutual product exports and business partnerships, said Craig Allen, the US Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam.

Allen made the remarks in his speech at the opening of Ashley Furniture’s first store in the Sultanate yesterday, during which he also said that the US Embassy will continue to support the promotion of economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Afterwards, Allen told the Bulletin that some very innovative and fashionable American companies have already expressed interest in the Brunei market.

“Ashley Furniture is a great example…this is the world’s largest furniture company…they manufacture and sell all over the world and they offer just really fantastic products at incredible prices,” he said.

Sharing his optimism, he said more American stores are poised to enter Brunei, which was a positive sign that Brunei’s economy would be prospering in the longer term.

“Brunei will be an excellent market for some of the world’s top brands and innovative products,” he added.