UNISSA signs MoUs with Russian institutes

SEPARATE Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremonies took place between Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), represented by its rector, Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, and Russian bodies namely Russia Muftis Council (RMC), Islamic University of Kazan (IUK), Russian Islamic Institute (RII), Council of Islamic Education (CIE) and Moscow International Higher Business School (MIRBIS). More details in Monday’s Bulletin.
198 embrace Islam in five months
FROM early January to May this year, 198 individuals have chosen Islam as their faith and new way of life. According to the statistics released by ...Read more