UNISSA representative shines in Arabic language debate

UNIVERSITI Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) participated in the Asean Young Entrepreneur Challenge and Ihtifal USIM-IPT Asean recently.

For the Ihtifal USIM-IPT Asean, UNISSA sent a representative for the Arabic language debate, bilingual debate and Tilawah Al-Quran (Qari and Qariah).

The programme, carrying the theme ‘Wasatiyyah Asas Transformasi Belia’, gathered around 700 students from higher-learning institutions from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

The representative from UNISSA’s Arabic language debate team successfully obtained the ‘Best Speaker’ twice in five competition rounds.

The overall winner award for Ihtifal USIM-IPT Asean 2017 went to the host, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia.

The Asean Young Entrepreneur Challenge 2017, which launched on March 30 at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), saw UNISSA participating, represented by two teams comprising members of its Economics and Islamic Finance Faculty.

UNISSA representatives attended intensive skill building sessions which include an entrepreneurship workshop, entrepreneurship talk, marketing camp and sharing session with enterprises based in Johor and Negeri Sembilan during the programme.

The activities were organised by AirAsia and UKM’s Entrepreneurship Building Centre. Students also put into practice their skills through activities such as business plan pitching, producing product marketing video and launching online marketing campaign.

The winner of the Asean Young Entrepreneur Challenge 2017 will be announced today.