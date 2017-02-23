UNISSA receives Palestine ambassador

UNIVERSITIÂ Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) yesterday received non-resident Ambassador of Palestine to Brunei Darussalam Dr Anwar H Al-Agha.

Meeting with UNISSA Rector Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Dr Anwar was able to discuss his intention to expand cooperation between Palestine and Brunei, particularly in the field of education.

He expressed his desire to see more Palestinian students pursuing their studies at UNISSA, especially with the availability of scholarships offered by the Brunei Government for international students.

The ambassador aims to expand academic ties between higher education institutions in Palestine and UNISSA through the exchange of students and academic staff, and also through seminars, conferences and study tours.

A day earlier, Dr Haji Norarfan received Haji Sulaini bin Haji Said, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the Sultanate of Oman, who was appointed on February 15, 2017.

His visit was to follow up on the development of UNISSAâ€™s relations with educational institutions in Oman.

At present, there are seven UNISSA students pursuing their studies in Oman. Four are studying at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) under the study abroad programme, and three others are pursuing Intensive Arabic Language at the Sultan Qaboos College for Teaching Arabic Language to Non-Native Speakers (SQCA).

The ambassador and rector also discussed the initiative to expand relations between UNISSA and institutions of higher education in Oman, as well as explore opportunities for cooperation through the exchange of academic staff and students, the opportunity to undergo industrial training in Oman, intensive courses for local academic UNISSA staff and collaborative research opportunities and scientific publications.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Rector Dr Haji Mohammed Hussain bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Ahmad; Assistant Rector Dr Arman bin Haji Asmad, and key UNISSA officials.