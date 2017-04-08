UNISSA raises public awareness on Sunnah

UNIVERSITI Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) through the Student Affairs Section with the cooperation of the Student Representative Council launched the four-day 2nd ‘Awakening the Ummah’ event at UNISSA’s gymnasium last Thursday.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Rector of UNISSA Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal in his capacity as guest of honour.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah. The guest of honour also visited every gallery at the event.

Deputy Rector of UNISSA Dr Haji Mohammed Hussain bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Ahmad; assistant rector; officers, deans, deputy deans, lecturers, staff and students of UNISSA were also present.

Among the objectives of the event include reviving the Sunnah (prophetic ways) of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), carrying the theme ‘Sparkles of Sunnah’. The event seeks to raise public awareness of the Sunnah that can be adopted from every exhibition. It also aims to foster close ties among UNISSA residents and the public.

The exhibition is participated by UNISSA faculties with their respective themes.

The event will conclude on April 9.