UNISSA, KUIPSAS sign MoU on academic cooperation

UNIVERSITI Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kolej Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah (KUIPSAS), Malaysia.

Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA, signed the MoU on behalf of UNISSA, while the Rector of KUIPSAS, Dato’ Haji Yahya bin Zainal Abidin signed on behalf of KUIPSAS.

The MoU acts as a platform for future collaborations such as student exchanges, Arabic Language studies and publishing of academic journals by KUIPSAS and UNISSA.

A briefing was presented by the Deputy Rector of UNISSA, Dr Haji Mohammed Hussain bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Ahmad, on the background of UNISSA as well as the programmes and activities carried out since its establishment.

Dato’ Haji Yahya expressed gratitude to UNISSA for further developing cooperation in the field of Islamic studies.

He explained that UNISSA and KUIPSAS have similar approaches in maintaining their identities as Islam-centric higher learning institutions based on the Al-Quran and Sunnah as main references for producing competitive graduates.