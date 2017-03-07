UNISSA holds workshop on book publishing

UNIVERSITI Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), through the Research and Publication Centre, organised a four-day workshop on book publishing at the UNISSA Auditorium. It was conducted by Professor Dr Roosfa Hashim, Director of IIUM Press, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

The objective of the workshop was to encourage the involvement of local academic personnel in publishing educational materials, provide training needs in the form of courses or workshops in order to guide the academic personnel to be confident in producing quality manuscripts to be published as well as encourage and guide staff in the production of publications for journals indexed by SCOPUS, ISI and other international indexes.

The closing ceremony of the workshop and the presentation of certificates to participants and certificates of appreciation to the facilitators were held on March 4. The certificates were presented by the Rector of UNISSA Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal. Also present were the Deputy Rector, Dr Haji Mohammed Hussain bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Ahmad, senior officers and academic staff of UNISSA.

The workshop is expected to provide benefits to the participants to improve their confidence and interest in the publication of articles and academic books.